The Zimbabwe Security Guards Union (ZISEGU) is facing complaints from several private security companies over alleged intimidation, coercion of workers, demands for money and threats to expose employers who refuse to affiliate with the union.

The complaints centre on the union’s recruitment activities and its dealings with security companies, with some employers alleging that ZISEGU is pressuring them to pay US$5 per employee while also threatening damaging publicity against companies that challenge its demands.

The companies have also raised concerns over alleged attempts to compel security guards to join the union and contribute money in return for representation, arguing that union membership should be voluntary and that any salary deductions must be authorised by individual employees.

One company, which requested anonymity, said it had opened a police case against ZISEGU over alleged cyberbullying, accusing the union of using WhatsApp groups and social media to target its representatives and damage its reputation.

The company alleged that its employees and representatives were added to WhatsApp groups without their consent, and that some were added again after leaving the groups.

It also disputed claims allegedly circulated by the union that its human resources department was forcing employees to sign affidavits, describing the allegations as false and damaging.

In its response, the company said workers had the right to decide whether or not to join a trade union, and that employers could only make deductions for union subscriptions after receiving the necessary authorisation from individual employees.

“Affidavits are sworn-in statements made freely and voluntarily by individuals conscientiously believing same to be true.

“Joining trade unions (guards) is an individual choice and it should be accompanied by a declaration form subject to confirmation from such an individual with a view to effect deductions on his/her salary for onwards transmission to the union. Without the above such deductions are deemed null and void,” the company said.

It further accused the union of making allegations against its human resources manager in his personal capacity without providing evidence to support the claims.

“May we be haste to point out that, [the company] abides by the laws of this land and such utterances by the union (ZISEGU) attacking Human Resources Manager in his personal capacity with the intention to maliciously damage his personality are very frivolous and vexations as they lack content/evidence to substantiate such claims,” the company said.

The company argued that disagreements between employers and trade unions should be handled through established labour dispute resolution mechanisms rather than through public attacks.

“Labour Act is clear that, if there are issues between the employer and the union which are not agreeable, they should be referred to the labour officer.

“Labour officer was never approached, it’s not for public consumption and we therefore feel, the union is being used by [the company’s] competitors to further their hidden agendas versus its sole mandate of representing workers and for a fee,” it added.

The concerns over the union’s conduct have also been fueled by correspondence attributed to ZISEGU’s Matabeleland Regional Manager, Nyikadzino Madzonga in which he warned a private security company that the union was preparing to publicise allegations of workers’ rights violations across local and international media platforms.

In the message, Madzonga indicated that the union would also approach the company’s clients, including banks, mines and shops where it provides security services.

“Refreshing day sir. Hope I find you well. I thought it’s prudent that I advise you that you will not be caught unaware. Because of the persistent threats and violations of the workers constitutional rights, the following press statement is going to splash in massive media platforms not only in Zim, but regionally and internationally. We are also going to share it with all Mult-International Companies where your company provides services, like banks, mines and shops, etc.

“We are determined to leave no stone unturned until worker’s rights are not only recognised but honoured.

“I just hope this will make sense to the rest of your management team.

“Thank you. Blessed day,” Madzonga wrote.

The correspondence has raised questions about whether the union’s approach to resolving labour disputes involves engaging employers through formal channels or threatening reputational damage when disagreements arise.

Companies have also questioned the basis for the alleged US$5-per-employee demand, including whether the amount is a once-off payment or a recurring contribution, who is expected to pay it and how the money is accounted for.

The allegations raise broader questions about how ZISEGU recruits members, obtains consent for union subscriptions and represents workers in disputes with employers. They also place the union’s claims of defending workers’ constitutional rights under scrutiny, particularly where employers allege that workers are being pressured to join or pay for representation.

Madzonga, when contacted for comment, referred questions to the union’s General Secretary, Phillimon Nhema, saying issues of that nature had to be addressed by the organisation’s highest office.

“As a follow-up to our telephonical conversation, I responded to you before I went through your questions. Unfortunately, questions of this nature are answered by our highest office according to our company policy. I therefore refer you to our General Secretary by the name Mr P. Nhema,” he said.

This publication subsequently attempted to contact Nhema by telephone and sent him written questions seeking the union’s response to the allegations, including the US$5 demand, its recruitment practices, the WhatsApp groups and the threatening correspondence.

He was not reachable and had not responded by the time of publication.