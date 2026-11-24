By Tadiwa Johnera

Two members of the Zion Apostolic Church have been killed while 21 others were injured after lightning struck a house where worshippers had gathered for prayers in Mberengwa, Midlands Province.

The incident occurred at around 2pm yesterday at Muzeze homestead in Rudway Village under Chief Bvute where church members had assembled for a prayer session.

Six of the injured worshippers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment alongside the other victims at Mberengwa District Hospital.

Mberengwa District Development Coordinator, Vafios Hlabati, confirmed the incident identifying the deceased as Livingstone Shoko an adult and five-year-old Takunda Dzinde.

“Two people are dead at the moment. We have 21 persons injured and are admitted at Mberengwa Hospital.

“Six of them are in a serious condition and the rest are stable and could be released anytime,” said Hlabati.

According to reports, the worshippers had initially been praying under a tree before seeking shelter inside a hut at Muzeze homestead when signs of rain emerged.

However, lightning struck the house moments after they had moved indoors, resulting in the deaths and injuries.

Ward 1 Councillor Alfred Mutabvuri said there had not been significant rainfall at the time of the incident with only light drizzle reported in the area.

The incident has left the local community mourning as the injured continue receiving medical attention.