Toxic Deaths Expose Harare Council Negligence

Zimbabwe’s Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has accused Harare City Council of gross negligence after two workers died from toxic gas inhalation at a sewage treatment plant, warning of a troubling pattern of disregard for human dignity and life in the capital’s governance.

Mr. Peter Mupinga and Mr. Steven Mangombe died on 31 August at Firle Sewage Treatment Plant in Glenview after inhaling toxic gases from a faulty biogas valve.

Testimonies gathered by the commission suggest workers routinely operate in dangerous conditions without protective gear.

In a statement, the ZHRC said “This situation reflects not only a troubling pattern of negligence but also a concerning disregard for human dignity and life within municipal governance. The right to life is the supreme right for all human beings in terms of Section 48 of the Constitution and therefore should be protected.”

The commission said the tragedy highlighted deeper failures by the council to respect constitutional rights including the right to life, dignity and safe working conditions.

“Workers have reported non-payment of salaries since June 2025, lack of basic hygiene provisions, and continued exposure to hazardous conditions without protective equipment. This violates their constitutional rights to fair labour conditions (Section 65), health and sanitation (Section 76), and protection from inhuman treatment (Section 53),” ZHRC noted.

The commission also cited the death of Ms. Clara Ngombengombe, who fell into an uncovered trench in Mbare’s Madzima Road.

“There are numerous and similar open trenches around the city, which continue to pose a risk for residents,” the statement read.

The ZHRC urged the council to act immediately to protect both employees and residents.

“The Harare City Council must take immediate responsibility for the recent tragic deaths and the ongoing unsafe conditions that endanger workers and residents alike. It is crucial that the Council demonstrates a commitment to upholding the safety and well-being of its citizens, as neglecting these responsibilities is unacceptable,” the commission said.

Under Section 194 of the Constitution, public institutions are required to uphold high standards of ethics and respond to the needs of the public “within a reasonable timeframe.”

The ZHRC said it will continue investigating the reported violations and pledged solidarity with workers and residents affected.