Shumba Dismiss Child Kidnapping Claims

MUTARE– Prominent gospel musician Blessing Shumba has dismissed as falsehoods a report circulating on social media claiming that he kidnapped a juvenile in Mount Selinda in Chipinge.

The viral fake social media story written in vernacular language claims that the “Hama dzatinadzo” hitmaker kidnapped a teenager boy in Chipinge recently.

In an interview with 263Chat, Shumba assured his fans and all Zimbabweans that he was currently at home observing the lockdown and praying for the nation as he dismissed the fake social media claims.

Shumba expressed gratitude to his family members and supporters that he said have been a pillar of strength during these trying times.

“I want to thank all my supporters, family members who have showed concern by calling me, texting me, and all Zimbabweans, l know some even could not get the opportunity to talk to me but l am safe.

“Just like any musician, l am enjoying the comfort of my home praying for the nation during this current lockdown.

“l did not kidnap anyone but l know this is the work of the devil, devil comes in different ways and this time around , the devil just wanted to tarnish my image but he is not going to achieve his motive ,” he said.

On the originator of the false claims Shumba said God will punish them, “To someone who authored the message, he or she should seek divine intervention because the lord will punish you.”