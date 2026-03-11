Skills Programme Empowers 200 Youths in Drought-Hit Binga

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

More than 200 young people in drought-affected Binga District have gained vocational and business skills through a programme supported by the United Nations Development Programme, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Government of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, organisers said the initiative, implemented under the Climate Adaptation Water and Energy Programme, has trained 207 youths in Mbilizi in trades such as tailoring, welding, building, cosmetology and solar installation.

The programme aims to help young people develop sustainable livelihoods by equipping them with practical skills that can be used to start income-generating projects.

One beneficiary, Khumbulani Muleya, said the training had significantly improved his income.

“I used to earn around US$10 repairing boats, but now I manufacture boats and scotch carts valued at between US$500 and US$600,” he said.

Alongside technical training, the programme also focuses on entrepreneurship development.

A total of 136 participants have received business training,while 22 entrepreneurs have accessed loans from a US$35,000 revolving fund to help grow their businesses.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by UNDP, the UK government and Zimbabwean government to strengthen livelihoods and economic resilience in drought-prone communities.