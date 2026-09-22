Solid Rock Opens 2027 Doors to New Generation of Learners

SOLID Rock Group of Schools has opened enrolment for the 2027 academic year, offering prospective learners an opportunity to join a private day and boarding institution in Domboshava that combines academic education with technology, sport, leadership and character development.

The school, located at Chirombo Village in Domboshava, about 42 kilometres from Harare, offers both the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) and Cambridge pathways at O-Level and A-Level.

With 2027 boarding enrolment now open, the institution is targeting learners entering Form One as well as students seeking places in other grades and at Advanced Level.

The school says its academic programme is built around focused classroom teaching, supervised study, practical science, computer studies and robotics, with teachers providing academic guidance and additional support to learners who require it.

Its current O-Level subject offering includes Mathematics, English, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Geography, Agriculture, Business Studies, Economics, Heritage Studies, Biblical Studies and Shona, while A-Level options include Pure Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accounting, Economics, Geography, Computer Science, Business Studies and Sport Science.

The dual curriculum structure gives parents the opportunity to consider either ZIMSEC or Cambridge according to their children’s academic needs and future educational plans.

Beyond examinations, Solid Rock places emphasis on developing communication, leadership and practical skills.

The school offers debate, public speaking, robotics, music, business activities and a range of sporting disciplines, including football, volleyball, netball, tennis, cricket, karate and athletics.

This broader approach recently received international exposure when the school’s junior school debate and public-speaking team competed in South Africa.

The team won the public-speaking category and finished second in debate at the Primary Schools Debate Championship (PRiDP), giving the Domboshava institution an opportunity to test its learners against peers beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

School director Dr Doreen Makande said the achievement demonstrated the importance of developing learners beyond examination results.

She said communication skills enabled young people to think critically, listen to different perspectives and express themselves confidently.

The school has also invested in public-speaking development, with more than 100 Solid Rock High School learners having graduated from public-speaking training earlier this year.

At the heart of the school’s model is a structured boarding programme designed to provide learners with a stable environment in which to study, develop independence and participate in sport and other activities.

The boarding timetable incorporates classroom learning, supervised study, meals, devotion, sport, clubs, personal responsibilities and recreation.

Solid Rock says the arrangement is intended to help learners develop time management, discipline, teamwork and responsibility while receiving academic and pastoral guidance.

For parents preparing for the 2027 school year, the institution’s admissions process involves an enquiry, submission of the required documents, application review and confirmation of the place.

Prospective parents and learners are also encouraged to visit the campus before making an enrolment decision.

As the new academic year approaches, Solid Rock is positioning its 2027 intake around a combination of academic preparation, structured boarding, technology, communication skills and character development.

The school says its objective is to prepare learners not only for examinations, but also for tertiary education, leadership and life beyond the classroom.