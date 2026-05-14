Beyond the numbers: Teenage pregnancy in Mbire and the national crisis beyond the statistics

By Lloyd Mangoh

At 15 years old, Tariro* should still be in Form Two.

Instead, she spends her mornings carrying water from a shallow borehole in Mbire District while balancing her infant son on her back. Her school uniform hangs folded in a small suitcase beneath her bed.

“When my parents failed to pay school fees, I stopped going regularly,” she says quietly. “Then I started seeing a man who helped me with food and money.”

Within months, she was pregnant.

Tariro’s story is not isolated.

In Mbire District, where poverty, school dropout and geographic isolation intersect, teenage pregnancy is becoming increasingly common.

But how common?

Across Zimbabwe, teenage pregnancy remains one of the country’s most persistent adolescent health and development challenges. According to the Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS 2023/24), approximately 23% of girls aged between 15 and 19 have been pregnant at least once.

However, national averages hide major regional disparities.

Mashonaland Central Province which is home to Mbire District, records the highest teenage pregnancy prevalence in the country at 37.2%, significantly above the national average of 23%.

This means adolescent girls in Mashonaland Central are approximately 1.6 times more likely to become pregnant than the average Zimbabwean adolescent girl.

The province’s prevalence is also more than double that of urban Zimbabwe, where teenage pregnancy stands at around 15%.

The figures reveal that Mbire lies within one of Zimbabwe’s highest-risk adolescent pregnancy zones.

Teenage pregnancy prevalence is significantly higher in Mashonaland Central than the national average.

The numbers also reveal a strong relationship between poverty and adolescent pregnancy.

Data from the National Assessment on Adolescent Pregnancies in Zimbabwe shows that 51.5% of girls who dropped out of school cited inability to pay school fees as the primary reason for leaving school.

The same assessment shows rural teenage pregnancy prevalence at nearly 30%, almost double urban levels.

In Mbire, where families often rely on subsistence farming, seasonal work, fishing, or informal trade, economic hardship frequently pushes girls out of school long before pregnancy occurs.

Once outside the classroom, many become vulnerable to transactional relationships.

National data further shows that adolescents who do not use condoms are 3.9 times more likely to become pregnant.

The data reveals a clear cycle where poverty fuels school absence, increasing vulnerability to risky relationships and often leading to pregnancies that end girls’ education.

In districts like Mbire, this cycle repeats itself quietly across villages.

Poverty and school exclusion create a cycle that increases adolescent vulnerability.

Teenage pregnancy is also heavily shaped by geography.

According to ZDHS 2023/24 findings, rural adolescent pregnancy prevalence stands at approximately 30%, compared to about 15% in urban areas.

The difference means rural girls are nearly twice as likely to become pregnant.

Mbire’s geographic realities help explain this disparity.

Some communities are located long distances from secondary schools, clinics, and youth-friendly reproductive health services. In several wards, adolescents walk many kilometres to access healthcare or schooling.

Limited transport, weak service coverage and social isolation compound vulnerability.

Evidence shows that geography itself functions as a risk factor.

Rural adolescents face significantly higher pregnancy rates than their urban counterparts.

Zimbabwe has expanded family planning services significantly in recent years.

The Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Annual Report shows that family planning coverage increased by 19% between 2023 and 2024, with the number of clients rising from 284,521 to 339,316.

Modern contraceptive prevalence also increased from 48% in 2015 to 53% in 2024.

Yet despite improvements in service coverage, adolescent pregnancy rates remain stubbornly high.

Teenage pregnancy prevalence increased slightly from 22% in 2015 to 23% in 2023/24.

This contradiction reveals one of the story’s most important findings:

Expanding services alone is not enough.

Many adolescents still face stigma, delayed access to contraception, limited sexuality education, and health services that are not designed for young people.

In other words, availability does not automatically translate into accessibility.

Increased family planning coverage has not significantly reduced adolescent pregnancy rates.

Mbire’s local realities intensify the national patterns.

District-level assessments and community reports identify several factors placing adolescent girls at greater risk. These include poverty, school dropout, transactional sex, early marriage, limited clinic access, absentee parenting, and proximity to artisanal mining zones and game parks.

In some villages, adolescent girls interact regularly with transient miners and seasonal workers who often possess greater economic power.

Weak protection systems and chronic poverty make exploitation harder to stop.

The crisis is not driven by one problem alone. Poverty, isolation, school dropout, and weak protection systems often combine to place girls at greater risk.

Multiple pressures are driving teenage pregnancy in Mbire District.

Education data further strengthens the relationship between poverty and adolescent vulnerability.

The National Assessment on Adolescent Pregnancies found that 51.5% of girls leave school because families cannot afford fees.

Marriage accounted for 15.2% of school dropout cases, while pregnancy itself accounted for 10.9%.

The figures show that pregnancy is often not the starting point of vulnerability but rather the final stage in a longer process of educational exclusion and economic hardship.

By the time pregnancy occurs, many girls have already become disconnected from the education system.

Financial hardship remains the leading driver of school dropout among adolescent girls.

Teenage pregnancy is not the only crisis affecting adolescents.

Sexually transmitted infections are also increasing among young people.

Research cited by reproductive health agencies indicates that nearly 20% of young people have curable sexually transmitted infections, while awareness levels remain critically low.

Community awareness campaigns have found that nearly seven in ten teenagers remain unaware of many STI risks and prevention methods.

This creates a second layer of vulnerability.

Many adolescents focus primarily on avoiding pregnancy while overlooking protection against infections.

Low STI awareness among adolescents is increasing reproductive health risks.

Today, Tariro watches other children walk past her home on their way to school.

She still dreams of becoming a nurse.

But statistically, the odds are against her.

The data now reveals what many communities have long experienced quietly:

teenage pregnancy in districts like Mbire is not driven by one factor alone.

It is the product of poverty, geographic isolation, school dropout, weak protection systems and limited access to youth-friendly services.

The numbers are no longer just statistics.

They are evidence.

And the evidence shows Zimbabwe’s adolescent pregnancy crisis is not simply about teenage behaviour.

It is also about the conditions many girls are growing up in.

*Name changed to protect identity.