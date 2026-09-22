New HPV Society Chapter Targets Zimbabwe’s Cervical Cancer Crisis

The International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) has launched the Zimbabwe Chapter in a move aimed at strengthening efforts to prevent human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers and diseases.

The launch comes as cervical cancer remains a major public health concern, with eight women diagnosed with the disease and five dying from it every day in Zimbabwe.

Persistent HPV infection can lead to serious illnesses including cancers affecting both women and men.

However, HPV-related diseases can be prevented through vaccination, timely screening and appropriate treatment.

Dr Margaret Pascoe, IPVS country ambassador said the establishment of the Zimbabwe Chapter would provide a national platform for collaboration, education, advocacy and evidence-based action to reduce the burden of HPV-related diseases.

“HPV continues to place a significant health burden on communities across Zimbabwe. Persistent HPV infection can lead to serious diseases, including cancers that affect both women and men,” she said.

Dr Pascoe said the chapter would strengthen partnerships across the health sector and bring together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, advocates, community representatives and the media.

She said the initiative would promote a shared approach to preventing disease, protecting communities and ensuring people had access to reliable information to make informed health decisions.

Dr Tsitsi Magure, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, long-standing champion of cervical cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment, and Group Chief Executive Officer of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, said the chapter would strengthen collaboration and community support.

“The launch of the Zimbabwe Chapter of IPVS gives us a stronger platform to work together, share evidence, and support communities with the information and services needed to prevent HPV-related disease,” she said.

Dr Magure said improving awareness and strengthening prevention efforts were essential to reducing the impact of HPV-related illnesses.

“By improving awareness, supporting prevention, and strengthening collaboration, we can help protect lives today and build a healthier future for generations to come,” she added.

The new chapter is expected to support greater coordination among health professionals and other stakeholders, while promoting public education and evidence-based interventions.

Its establishment comes amid calls for stronger prevention measures, including HPV vaccination, timely cervical cancer screening and access to appropriate treatment.