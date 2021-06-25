‘Spike Of COVID-19 Cases Worrisome’

Zimbabwe has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases and deaths with a case fatality rate of 4,9 percent being the second highest in the region after South Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily update, the country yesterday recorded 826 new cases and 17 deaths.

“826 new cases were recorded yesterday will all 825 being locals and 1 returnee from South Africa. 17 deaths were reported yesterday(6 of the 9 deaths reported by Mashonaland West occurred over a period of 7 days between 18 and 23 June and had not been reported),” read the report.

Over the past five days, the country recorded about 1 639 new Covid-19 cases with a total of 45 deaths up from 209 cases and 12 deaths recorded during the first week of June this year.

The recent surge has seen companies like CABS closing some branches after employees tested positive to the virus.

Institutions of higher learning like Gweru Polytechnic, Kwekwe Polytechnic and Gwanda State University have also recorded Covid-19 cases within their institutions.

Vice-President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga last week announced lockdown regulations which saw Kwekwe, Chinhoyi, Karoi and Kariba being put on localised lockdown.

The Ministry has also classified Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and northern suburbs in Bulawayo, Mhondoro, Masvingo District, Chiredzi, Masvingo Province and Bindura as Covid-19 hotspots.

The Ministry’s Situational Report released on Monday shows that 11 of the 13 recorded deaths were from health institutions.

“A total of 1 639 cases were recorded in the past five days up from 209 which were recorded during the first week of June. Since Thursday last week a total of 45 deaths up from 12 which were recorded during the first week,” read the report.

“On Monday 416 new cases were recorded, all locals except for one person who is returnee from South Africa.”

Zimbabwe last recorded over 400 cases on January 21 when the country was on Level 2 lockdown.

Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 third wave already wreaking havoc in the country, a stampede for vaccines has ensued.

Statistics from the health and child care ministry shows a fourfold increase in the number of people being inoculated across the country within 24 hours.

The demand has forced private health institutions to take advantage and charge for the jab following reports that government stocks of the vaccine have run dry at a time when demand has increased.