Sri Lanka Edge Zimbabwe in Last-Ball Thriller to Take 1–0 Lead

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Sri Lanka edged Zimbabwe in a dramatic first T20I at Harare Sports Club clinching victory by four wickets with just one ball to spare.

The result gives the visitors a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.

Zimbabwe had set a competitive total of 175 for 7 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a superb innings from Brian Bennett who struck 81 off 57 balls with 12 fours.

He was supported by Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl in crucial middle-order partnerships that helped steady Zimbabwe after early setbacks.

But a stuttering finish in the final overs left the hosts short of what could have been a more imposing total.

Sri Lanka’s reply was far from straightforward with early wickets pegging them back and the chase appearing to slip away during the middle overs.

However, Kamindu Mendis turned the tide with a blistering 41 from just 16 balls striking crucial boundaries that swung momentum back to the visitors.

Earlier, Dushmantha Chameera had been instrumental with the ball claiming three wickets to stall Zimbabwe’s scoring and give Sri Lanka control at key moments.

The tense chase went down to the final over with Sri Lanka’s lower order keeping their composure to reach the target in 19.5 overs.

The thrilling finish has set the tone for what promises to be an exciting series between the two sides.