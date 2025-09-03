Chillmaster Banned from Driving After Sentence Review

By Judith Nyuke
Zimdancehall musician Kudakwashe Gift Hombarume, popularly known as Chillmaster has been banned from driving for nine months following a review of his initial sentence.
The ruling was handed down by a Mbare magistrate after Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube directed that the artist’s case be reconsidered.
Chillmaster was convicted in May of culpable homicide and driving without a licence.
At the time, he was fined US$200 for driving without a licence and ordered to complete 210 hours of community service for the culpable homicide charge.
The latest ruling adds a driving ban to the original penalties barring the musician from getting behind the wheel until mid-2026.
