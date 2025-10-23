Zimbabwe Thrash Afghanistan by Record Margin in Historic Test Triumph

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Zimbabwe have recorded their biggest-ever Test victory crushing Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs in a one-off Test at Harare Sports Club.

The emphatic win only Zimbabwe’s third by an innings in Test history marks a dramatic turnaround for the Chevrons who had lost seven of their previous eight matches.

Ben Curran produced a superb 121 to anchor Zimbabwe’s first innings with Sikandar Raza adding a stylish 65.

Their partnership powered the hosts to 359 all out establishing a commanding 232-run lead after Afghanistan were bowled out for just 127 in their first innings.

Fast bowler Brad Evans spearheaded Zimbabwe’s attack with a five-wicket haul dismantling Afghanistan’s top order.

In the second innings Richard Ngarava followed suit with another five-for to seal the victory, dismissing the visitors for 159.

Curran’s match-winning century earned him the Player of the Match award making him the second Curran brother after Sam in 2018 to claim the honour in Test cricket.

Captain Craig Ervine hailed the result as a reward for his team’s persistence and resilience.

“It’s been a tough year, but the boys showed character and belief. This win means a lot for us heading into the T20 series.” Ervine said

Zimbabwe will now look to carry their momentum into the T20I series, which begins on 29 October.