Stanbic Bank Launches Loyalty Programs

Stanbic Bank has launched a banking loyalty program aimed at supporting the financial institution’s merchants, hard hit by COVID-19 induced lockdowns, with additional sales realized through improved customer engagement.

In a statement Tuesday, Stanbic Bank Head, Client Solutions, Tich Zuze said Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank cardholders from across the continent who travel to Zimbabwe can benefit from PlusRewards program.

“This program is meant for any Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank cardholder across the continent. As the program is also currently available in Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria local Stanbic Bank cardholders can benefit from the offers in these countries,” said Zuze.

He said most local businesses have suffered through Covid-19 associated lockdowns.

According to the bank, the PlusRewards program will benefit Stanbic Bank cardholders through program-related offers, discounts among other rewards.

Zuze said Covid-19 placed a significant strain on a host of industries and businesses across various sectors of the economy who suffered from the travel restrictions imposed globally and have not been able to benefit from tourism as an income source.

He added that the rollout of the PlusRewards program is Stanbic Bank’s way of providing alternative support to impacted businesses in the process helping them grow.

“This is critical in an environment where business cash flow is strained,” Zuze said.

He added that over 50 local businesses have registered for the PlusRewards program already.

“These participating merchant numbers will only continue to grow as more businesses realize the benefits of the solution: attracting more customers,” he said.

Zuze added that businesses can also participate in the program if they meet the requirements which include having Stanbic Bank or Standard Bank POS (point of sale) device.

“Stanbic Bank and its parent company’s purpose is to drive Africa’s growth. This means providing solutions that facilitate trade despite the restrictive pandemic environment, and to do so at scale to ensure our initiatives have a sustainable and significant impact. We are excited about the PlusRewards program rollout, and it is our hope that it will contribute to stimulating business, economic growth, and trade,” he said.