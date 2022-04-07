State’s Bid To Proceed With Katsimberis Trial Flops

Prosecutor Michael Reza was today called to order by Regional Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro after he sought to proceed with trial of Harare businessman George Katsimberis in the absence of his lawyer Tawanda Kanengoni who was attending to another matter at the High Court.

Katsimberis is facing fraud charges in which he is accused of furnishing Pokugara Properties with unapproved architectural plans despite confirmation from the City of Harare that the plans were authentic.

Trial has since commenced with Sharpe’s aide Michael John Van Blerk set to be cross examined after testifying.

Kanengoni had through respected lawyer Israel Mutumbwa indicated that he was unable to attend trial due to a commitment at the High Court however, Reza suggested that since the notice of sitting was indicating 12 noon as the time of sitting the court would adjourn for fifteen minutes so that Mr Kanengoni would be called and trial continues for an hour.

“Your worship, I confirm that I was given this letter this morning about an hour or so ago. I can confirm what my brother has said that attached is a notice of set down but I also notice the matter is to be heard at 12. It’s not as if the matter is to be heard at 0900hrs.

“I understand the predicament that my learned brother (Mutumbwa) faces because he also did not have a copy of this letter when I directly spoke with him but may be Mr Kanengoni ought to have come here so that if he had may be an hour or two hours that will still have left him with sufficient time to go to the High Court and argue his case only at 1200hrs your worship.

“The State has no problem for this matter stood down for 15 minutes so that Mr Kanengoni can come cross examine the witness and then we can break to the 14th which date I confirm, I am available …that will be the State’s application,” said Reza

However, Magistrate Muchuchuti ruled that Reza’s application was not feasible given the time that is needed for Mr Kanengoni to prepare for the High Court sitting.

Trial was postponed to 14 April 2022 for continuation.

Reza is also prosecutor in another matter involving Pokugara Properties chief operations officer and Harare East legislator Tendai Biti, the latter has on several occasions sought his recusal citing bias.