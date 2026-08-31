Bail for Woman in Fake Hulett Sugar Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A 34-year-old Harare woman accused of unlawfully repackaging sugar into 2kg bags bearing the Tongaat Hulett brand at a Southlea Park residence has been granted US$200 bail by a local magistrate.

Spiwe Mutandwa appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 24 September.

The complainant in the matter is Tongaat Hulett (Pvt) Ltd.

The State, represented by prosecutor Chipo Muvhamba alleges that on 29 August 2026, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received information that Mutandwa was repackaging sugar into 2kg bags bearing the Tongaat Hulett brand without the company’s knowledge or authorization.

It was further alleged that the repackaged sugar was underweight.

On the same date, a team of ZACC officers conducted surveillance that led to a search and raid on the premises where a Toyota Dyna truck was found parked.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of sugar packed in 2kg bags bearing the Hulett brand.

The packaging was allegedly a replica of the packaging ordinarily used by Tongaat Hulett.

A further search of the residence led to the recovery of empty branded 2kg bags alongside packaging equipment—including sealers, a blower, and a weighing scale—allegedly used in the operation.

The total quantity of sugar recovered was approximately 3 600 kilograms.

Mutandwa was allegedly found in possession of the sugar and packaging materials actively repackaging the product with the intention of distributing and selling it to the public.