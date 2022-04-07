ZSE Daily Turnover Drops

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) daily turnover fell by 42.10 percent to ZWL$ 255 077 810.50 from yesterday’s ZWL$ 440 557 624.75 on weaker trading in today’s session.

Foreigners had a lackluster day with just ZWL$15 750 purchases compared to yesterday’s ZWL$ 33 903 750 as they continue to sell-off.

The local currency depreciation continues to dampen foreign investors confidence in the market despite measures by the Central Bank, which include interest rate hikes meant to arrest money supply fuelling exchange rate movements.

The Allshare index was up 0.93 percent at 16 455.89 points. Gains were mainly recorded in the Materials Sector Index which was 2.99 percent firmer.

Leading the gainers was Zimplow which was 19.45 percent stronger at ZWL$22.7. Also gaining was FBC which was up 9.76 percent settling at ZWL$ 45. FCA rose by 8.31 percent at ZWL$ 6.61.

On to the losers, clothing firm, Edgars limited led the pack going down by 15.81 percent to settle at ZWL$4.55 while hospitality giant, African Sun was 13.71 percent weaker at ZWL$ 9. General Belting Holdings also fell by 10.50 percent to ZWL$1.32.