Talk and Pay: The App Revolutionizing Financial Access in Zimbabwe

Local entrepreneur Paul Tungwarara is making waves in the country’s e-commerce landscape with his groundbreaking platform, Talk and Pay.

Aiming to reshape the financial and technological sectors, Tungwarara’s latest innovation is poised to be a game changer for both consumers and businesses across Zimbabwe.

As the visionary behind Prevail International and Zimbabwe’s only Cybercity in Mt Hampden, Tungwarara is no stranger to pioneering initiatives. His newest venture, Talk and Pay, has already secured an operating license in Zimbabwe and is rapidly transforming how people connect and transact in the digital age.

Talk and Pay is an all-in-one chat, online payment, and money transfer application that allows users to connect seamlessly from anywhere in the world. The platform is designed to bring inclusivity to Zimbabwe’s financial system, particularly benefiting rural areas where access to banking services is limited.

“No one will need to travel to urban centers for banking and financial services anymore,” Tungwarara explained in a recent interview. “Through this application, we’re also venturing into agency banking, offering financial services directly through the platform. This is a game changer, aligning with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of innovation under Vision 2030. People should have financial solutions at their fingertips, no matter where they are.”

The platform’s reliability and speed make it suitable for all terrains, according to Tungwarara. Talk and Pay has already partnered with CBZ to enhance its agency banking services, further solidifying its role as a critical player in Zimbabwe’s financial sector. “This is a Zimbabwean product delivering world-class financial solutions,” Tungwarara added. “Our goal is to integrate this platform with systems worldwide.”

Talk and Pay is also a key contributor to Vision 2030, which focuses on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and equitable development under a market economy. Tungwarara’s platform features voice-activated transactions, allowing users to make payments and place orders using voice commands, making the process more seamless and user-friendly. The platform also emphasizes financial inclusion by catering to individuals with limited access to traditional banking services, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Security is another cornerstone of Talk and Pay. The platform employs advanced security measures to protect user data and transactions, thereby building trust among consumers. Users can also purchase airtime and electricity from anywhere in the world and even book flights through the platform. The wallet, topped up by Visa or MasterCard, allows funds to be transferred to Zimbabwean trust accounts, boosting foreign currency inflows into the country.

“The system is set to generate significant foreign currency,” Tungwarara noted. “We’re also introducing Tap point-of-sale systems, where users can tap and scan in shops using their wallets. This will promote the use of plastic money and allow Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support their families back home by purchasing essentials like airtime and electricity.”

Tungwarara envisions widespread adoption of the platform, which he believes will encourage more people to engage in online shopping, ultimately boosting the local economy.

