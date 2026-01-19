Veterans, Former Detainees Rally Behind Tungwarara’s Welfare Drive

By Lemuel Chekai

War veterans and former political detainees from across the country have thrown their weight behind Presidential Special Advisor Paul Tungwarara citing his sustained engagement and tangible interventions aimed at improving their livelihoods.

The endorsement follows Tungwarara’s recent remarks reaffirming the central role played by liberation war fighters and detainees in securing Zimbabwe’s independence, sentiments that have resonated strongly within the veteran community.

Comrade Joseph Chinhamo, a liberation war veteran from Mashonaland Central, said Tungwarara’s approach reflects a long-overdue recognition of their sacrifices.

“For years, many felt sidelined after giving everything to the struggle,” Chinhamo said. “When Cde Tungwarara speaks, he gives voice to our lived experiences. More importantly, his words are backed by action.”

Tungwarara has consistently acknowledged war veterans, former political prisoners, collaborators and families of fallen fighters as pillars of the nation, a stance that has earned him broad respect among these groups.

In recent months, government-backed initiatives targeting veterans’ welfare have gained momentum.

These include dedicated financial support packages for ex-political prisoners, war collaborators and widows of fallen liberation heroes.

Key interventions such as the War Veterans Welfare Fund, interest-free loan facilities, borehole drilling programmes and housing schemes are already being rolled out providing practical relief to communities that have long called for structured support.

In Matabeleland South, former detainee Sipho Moyo described the impact of these programmes as deeply symbolic.

“The borehole drilled in our village means more than access to water,” Moyo said. “It shows that our sacrifices are remembered. These initiatives help heal wounds that have been carried for decades.”

Tungwarara has pledged that no eligible veteran will be left out of the support framework, a commitment that has been widely welcomed.

Veterans have also framed their support for Tungwarara as an endorsement of ZANU PF’s leadership and policy direction.

They point to the creation of a dedicated war veterans’ portfolio within the party as evidence of renewed political will to address their concerns.

War veteran Abigail Chikomo said the values forged during the liberation struggle continue to guide their political stance.

“We fought as disciplined cadres, united by a common purpose,” she said. “That same discipline now drives our support for Vision 2030. Advisor Tungwarara and President Mnangagwa have provided clarity and direction, and we are fully behind that journey.”

Supporters say Tungwarara’s leadership style which emphasises service over personal gain, aligns closely with the ethos of the liberation struggle.

Cde Tinashe Madziva, a war collaborator from Manicaland said Tungwarara’s work reflects a people-centred philosophy.

“We did not fight for titles or privilege, but for the masses,” Madziva said.

“Seeing that same commitment in his coordination with the President on national programmes, including Vision 2030 and empowerment initiatives, gives us confidence in the future.”

Observers note that the growing alignment between government leadership and liberation veterans signals a strengthening partnership rooted in recognition inclusion and shared national objectives.

As Zimbabwe advances its development agenda, the backing of war veterans and former detainees underscores a renewed sense of purpose anchored in acknowledging the past while building toward a more secure and inclusive future.