High Court Orders Return of Seized Vehicles to Businessman Wadyajena Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

The High Court has issued an order allowing the return of vehicles seized from businessman Justice Mayor Wadyajena, enabling him to recover his fleet this Wednesday.

This comes after the court granted Wadyajena permission to execute the ruling while appeals by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) are pending in the Supreme Court.

The legal dispute originated when ZACC seized several vehicles, including 23-tonne haulage trucks and a Lamborghini SUV, from Mayor Logistics (Private) Limited in 2022 as part of an investigation into allegations of a $5.8 million fraud involving the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe.

However, the charges against Wadyajena and five others were dismissed before any plea was entered, raising questions about the legality of retaining the seized vehicles.

The High Court ruled that holding onto Wadyajena’s property beyond the initial 30-day period without applying for an extension was unlawful. Despite this decision, ZACC and the NPA have challenged the ruling, and their appeal is still pending.

