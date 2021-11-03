TelOne Commissions Client Experience Centre Prototype

State-owned telecommunications giant, TelOne today commissioned a Client Experience Center prototype in Highlands, Harare which will provide world-class customer service to its clients with similar installations expected around the country soon.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony this morning, TelOne managing director, Chipo Mtasa told stakeholders that the initiative seeks to achieve wholesome improvement of client experience.

“We are on a journey to assert the business around Client Centricity, which is one of TelOne’s core values. Most certainly, without our clients we cease to exist, hence whatever we do, we do it with the prioritization of clients in mind,” said Mtasa.

“It is this conviction that has seen us taking time to introspect, review feedback from our clients and assess best practices from all over the world in our pursuit to ensure wholesome improvement of our client experience in TelOne.”

The Client Experience Centre in Highlands is the prototype outlet around which the telecommunications company plans to model all its major client service outlets.

“The idea is to be able to serve all our clients who include corporates, SMEs and residential in an appealing, high-tech environment and with a dynamic team that we are certain to meet all their needs. Besides the ambiance, the outlet has been designed to ensure that clients are served efficiently and in line with our AMAZE service mantra,” she added.

Meanwhile, during the same occasion, TelOne also unveiled its new service charter which outlines the company’s commitment to providing clients with quality customer service and standards by which performance should be measured.