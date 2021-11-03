Nurse In Court Over Three Missing COVID-19 Test Kits

A Harare nurse has appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi for allegedly stealing three COVID-19 test kits.

Simba Shayanewako- who works at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare could not account for the missing test kits.

The state is alleging that sometime in May 2021, the accused person was in charge of COVID-19 test kits at Angel of Hope clinic, at State House when it was established that three swabs were missing, leading to his arrest.

However, the accused person neither denied nor accepted the charges but pleaded for bail saying he is a bread winner with three minor children who still needed his care.

Shayanewako also told the court that the missing three swabs could not be sufficient ground to deny him bail since they cost only $3.

State opposed bail arguing that the accused person will interfere with state witness since he stays at the hospital premises.

Shayanewako will remain in custody after magistrate Denis Mangosi reserved bail ruling for tomorrow, the 4th of November 2021.

The complainant in this matter is the state represented by Benard Madzima, who is a medical doctor.