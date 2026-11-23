The 2027 National Budget presents opportunities to advance women’s economic empowerment through increased allocations to education, healthcare and social protection but questions remain over whether the resources will translate into tangible benefits for women and girls.

In a gendered analysis of the 2027 National Budget titled “Who Benefits From Growth?”, gender and fiscal justice advocate Michelle Bonzo Brings argues that while the budget contains positive measures its success should be measured by how effectively women access resources and participate in the country’s economic transformation.

Brings said economic growth alone could not be considered inclusive if women continued to face barriers to finance, healthcare, education and economic opportunities.

“Economic transformation cannot be called inclusive until women can access these resources, influence their allocation and secure enforceable rights,” she said.

Her analysis follows the presentation of the 2027 National Budget by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube on November 19 which projected revenue of ZiG349.5 billion against an expenditure ceiling of ZiG358.3 billion.

The economy is projected to grow by 3.5 percent in 2027 down from the five percent forecast contained in the July Budget Strategy Paper with Brings arguing that climate risks should be central to assessing the budget’s impact on vulnerable households.

She noted that allocations to basic education, healthcare and social welfare offered important opportunities to improve the welfare of women and girls.

The budget provides ZiG47.703 billion for basic education, ZiG35.462 billion for health, ZiG27.555 billion for agriculture and ZiG21.453 billion for social welfare.

The Women Affairs Ministry received ZiG1.541 billion while the Zimbabwe Gender Commission was allocated approximately ZiG223.8 million.

However, Brings cautioned that the allocations should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of gender-responsive spending arguing that the government needed to demonstrate how the money would reach intended beneficiaries.

“The figures are ministry or commission vote totals not gender-tagged expenditure. Gender-responsive spending must also be traced across every major ministry,” she said.

She said the Women Affairs allocation should be accompanied by clear information showing how much would support women-led enterprises, rural women, women with disabilities and survivors of gender-based violence.

Brings also raised concerns over access to affordable financing noting that credit facilities alone would not address inequalities if women continued to face restrictive collateral requirements, high borrowing costs and limited access to markets.

The analysis, however, acknowledged several measures in the budget that could improve women’s economic participation.

These include the proposed increase in the income-tax-free threshold from US$100 to US$150, reductions in the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) from 1.5 percent to 1.25 percent on ZiG transactions and from two percent to 1.75 percent on foreign currency transactions.

The proposed removal of customs duty on mobile phone imports from 25 percent to zero could also improve digital access and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs to participate in the digital economy.

Brings said the education and healthcare allocations could support girls’ school retention, maternal healthcare and disability inclusion while social welfare funding could strengthen household resilience.

She also welcomed the ZiG10.9 billion contingency provision and planned drought response, saying climate-related shocks disproportionately affect vulnerable households and women who often carry greater responsibilities for household food security and unpaid care work.

Despite these opportunities, she argued that the budget needed stronger accountability mechanisms to establish whether allocations were translating into improved services and economic opportunities.

The analysis questioned the absence of clearly specified funding for gender-based violence shelters, survivor-centred legal aid, sexual and reproductive healthcare and responses to technology-facilitated gender-based violence in the Budget Speech.

Brings said the absence of explicit details in the speech did not necessarily mean that no resources had been allocated but stressed the need to scrutinise the accompanying Blue Book and National Gender Budget Statement.

She further called for the Anti-Domestic Violence Council to receive a visible and traceable budget programme to support survivor referral systems, prevention campaigns, district-level engagement and coordination among relevant institutions.

“An allocation increase without timely releases and verified services is not, by itself, a gender-equality gain,” she said.

The analysis also examined Zimbabwe’s commitment under the 2001 Abuja Declaration which calls on African Union member states to allocate at least 15 percent of their national budgets to healthcare.

According to the assessment, the ZiG35.462 billion Health and Child Care allocation represents approximately 9.9 percent of the ZiG358.3 billion expenditure ceiling falling short of the 15 percent benchmark.

Brings estimated the indicative funding gap at approximately ZiG18.28 billion although she noted that this was a preliminary comparison based on the ministry vote and not a comprehensive assessment of all government health expenditure.

The analysis further highlighted the importance of examining actual expenditure rather than relying solely on announced allocations.

Figures from the 2026 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review showed that by June 2026, the Health Ministry had utilised 33 percent of its approved allocation, while primary and secondary education had spent 35 percent.

The Women Affairs Ministry had utilised 25 percent of its approved budget while the social welfare ministry had spent only eight percent.

Brings said such figures raised questions about the capacity of government institutions to convert approved budgets into services, particularly for vulnerable groups.

She called on Treasury to publish programme-level expenditure targets disaggregated by sex, age, disability and geographical location alongside quarterly information on fund releases and actual spending.

Parliament and its portfolio committees, she said, should scrutinise the Appropriation Bill, Finance Bill, Blue Book and National Gender Budget Statement together to establish whether funding commitments were being implemented.

She also urged women’s rights organisations, trade unions, disability organisations, youth networks and development partners to develop a joint gender budget tracking mechanism to monitor expenditure and document the experiences of beneficiaries.

The proposed monitoring framework would focus on maternal healthcare, sexual and reproductive health rights, gender-based violence response, girls’ school retention, women’s access to procurement opportunities, rural livelihoods and climate-related social protection.

Brings argued that Zimbabwe’s constitutional and international commitments to gender equality should guide the implementation of the budget and the country’s wider development agenda.

She cited Section 56 of the Constitution which guarantees equality and non-discrimination, Section 80 which protects women’s rights, and Section 76 which provides for the right to healthcare.

She also linked gender-responsive budgeting to the National Gender Policy 2025–2030, NDS2 and Vision 2030.

“Zimbabwe cannot build an empowered upper-middle-income society while women continue to subsidise the economy through unpaid care, insecure work and avoidable exposure to violence,” she said.

Brings said the ultimate measure of the 2027 Budget would not be the size of the allocations announced but whether resources reached women and girls and improved their living conditions.

“The measure of success is not a larger headline appropriation, but timely money reaching women and girls,” she said.

She urged government institutions and oversight bodies to establish a shared 2027 gender budget scorecard to track approved allocations, Treasury releases, actual expenditure and the delivery of services.

The analysis concludes that while the 2027 Budget contains meaningful opportunities for advancing gender equality, its credibility will ultimately depend on implementation, transparency and accountability.