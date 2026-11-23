By Meshia Mambo

Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom have challenged Government to address concerns surrounding access to land, housing, local governance and youth empowerment during a series of diaspora engagement meetings held under the DEFY 2026 initiative.

The meetings, held in London, Belfast and Birmingham on Tuesday and Wednesday brought together Zimbabweans abroad and Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga and Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Benjamin Kabikira.

Participants raised questions about accessing residential and commercial land in Zimbabwe, securing property documentation and protecting themselves against fraudulent land transactions.

They also sought clarification on how Zimbabweans living abroad could engage local authorities on property-related matters, family concerns and development projects back home.

Responding to the concerns, Kabikira outlined the responsibilities of his ministry, particularly its role in local governance and the administration of local authorities.

Youth empowerment and economic participation also featured prominently with Mupamhanga presenting the Budiriro Kumaruva framework, which seeks to expand opportunities for young people through skills development, entrepreneurship and productive economic participation.

He urged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to contribute to the country’s development through investment, mentorship, technology and skills transfer, emphasising the philosophy that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo (a country is built by its own people).

However, participants also expressed concern over the slow implementation of previous Government commitments, calling for improved communication, accountability and measurable results from diaspora engagement programmes.

The Deputy Ministers acknowledged the importance of sustained engagement and follow-ups in building confidence between Government and Zimbabweans living abroad.

DEFY 2026 convener Farai Ian Muvuti of Sankofa Capital Ltd said the meetings demonstrated the importance of creating platforms where Government and the diaspora could engage on practical national development issues.

“The meeting demonstrated the value of bringing Government and Zimbabweans abroad together to discuss national development,” Muvuti said.

“The initiative was intended to move diaspora engagement beyond general discussions towards practical collaboration and tangible outcomes,” he said.

Organisers said they would establish a database of participants and their areas of interest to facilitate engagement with relevant Government ministries.

“We are going to compile a registration form for all that participated and note their areas of interest,” organisers said.This is going to include land and housing, enterprise development, skills transfer and investment, among many other areas of interest.”

The DEFY 2026 tour which spans four cities in the UK seeks to strengthen links between Zimbabweans abroad and Government while encouraging diaspora participation in national development initiatives.