Zim Eyes Security Council Seat as Global Support Mounts

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Professor Amon Murwira says the country is gaining international support in its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, expressing confidence ahead of the 3 June 2026 election.

Speaking at a post-cabinet press briefing last week, Minister Murwira said the country had made significant diplomatic progress underpinned by continental endorsement and wider global outreach.

“Zimbabwe’s candidature has now been formally endorsed by the African Union which effectively consolidates the backing of 54 African member states. This is a major milestone because regional endorsement is critical in Security Council elections,” he said.

The endorsement by the African Union is seen as a crucial step in the highly competitive process, where regional blocs play a central role in determining candidates.

Prof. Murwira said Zimbabwe had also secured bilateral support agreements with more than 80 countries outside Africa bringing its projected backing to more than 130 nations.

“Our diplomatic engagements indicate that support continues to grow beyond the continent. We are confident that the momentum we are seeing will translate into a favorable outcome at the General Assembly,” he said.

The minister said the campaign had been spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has used state visits and international engagements to lobby for the bid.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had incorporated the campaign into its broader diplomatic efforts.

Murwira said Zimbabwe’s candidature was anchored in its foreign policy doctrine of being “a friend to all and an enemy to none”, with a focus on promoting global peace, trade, tourism and scientific cooperation.

“Our candidature reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to multilateralism, peace-building and cooperation among nations. We believe our track record positions us well to contribute meaningfully to the Security Council,” he said.

The vote will take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Candidates must secure a two-thirds majority of member states present and voting in the General Assembly to win a seat.

The government says it remains optimistic about its prospects, citing regional peace-building efforts and its commitment to multilateral cooperation as key pillars of its campaign.