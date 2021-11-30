Turnall To Improve Efficiency, Exports

Construction material supplier, Turnall Holdings Limited has announced plans to invest in a new model plant that will automate the production processes as the company seeks to improve operational efficiency.

In its nine months to September trading update, the company said it will also be looking forward to expanding its regional footprint.

“Innovation in products and services with an objective to offer continuous improvement in convenience and customer satisfaction through a rich product mix in roofing such as Slates, Ecotiles and Pantiles is a priority,” said acting company secretary, Zvidzai Bikwa.

“The company is investing in a new model plant that will improve the product variation and automate production processes. The migration from Fibre cement pipes to Glass Re-enforced Pipe (GRP) manufacturing is at an advanced stage.”

The company managed a 12 percent increase in tonnage production during the nine months ahead of previous year levels.

However, Turnall’s exports slowed due to regional lockdowns, consequent logistics disruptions as well as higher local market demand which outweighed production capacities.

“The company continues to expand its footprint in the SADC region,”

“There are good prospects for growth in the construction industry particularly at local authorities’ level and national Government projects. The company is optimistic that the business will post better results in 2021 despite the many challenges prevailing in the economic environment. This will be achieved through volume growth, cost containment and further realignment of business processes,” said Bikwa.

Cumulative nine-month aggregate volume growth remains steady at 13 percent over the comparative period.

Revenue was up 40 percent inflation adjusted terms.

Fibre Cement building products contributed 79 percent of the sales volume for 2021, a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year while Fibre Cement pipes contributed 2 percent of the year-to-date sales volume for the same period.

Concrete roofing tiles contributed 19 percent of total sales volumes representing a 6 percent increase compared to last year.