Two Land Developers in Court Over US$8k Stand Scam

By Judith Nyuke

Two land developers, Dumfard Property Developers (Pvt) Ltd and All of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd appeared in court for allegedly swindling a 42-year-old home seeker out of US$8 000 in a botched residential stand deal.

Dumfard Property Developers, represented by Melody Priscilla Sikombo (42) and All of Zimbabwe Investments represented by Tichaona Chitewere (51) appeared before Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 28 January 2026 for trial.

The complainant in this case is Sophia Chimanga(42).

The State alleges that in June 2018, Chimanga was seeking a residential stand in Harare when she encountered Dumfard Property Developers.

The company was advertising 300-square-meter stands in the Donnybrook area of Mabvuku for US$8 000.

On 12 July 2018, Dumfard Property Developers and All of Zimbabwe Investments reportedly entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the Donnybrook project.

The State contends they did so knowing they had no such land to allocate.

It is the State’s case that between October 2018 and June 2019 Chimanga paid installments totaling US$8 000 to Dumfard Property Developers.

She was issued receipts and a membership registration form in the company’s name.

When Chimanga followed up on the allocation of her property both companies became evasive, repeatedly referring her back and forth to one another.

Following a police report made on 13 October 2025, the accused were arrested.

Chimanga suffered a total loss of US$8 000 and nothing has been recovered.