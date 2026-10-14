Hatcliffe Man (34) Admits Assaulting Mother in Mobile Phone Dispute

A 34-year-old Hatcliffe man has appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court after allegedly assaulting his 62-year-old mother and threatening to kill her during a dispute over a mobile phone.

Ivor Muwati, who is unemployed and resides in Hatcliffe, Harare pleaded guilty to the assault charge when he was arraigned before the court.

He is expected to return to court on October 19 when he is expected to bring his lawyer.

The court heard that the incident occurred on October 11, 2026 at around 3pm at the family home in Hatcliffe.

The complainant, Cecilia Muwati had reportedly asked her son to hand over a mobile phone belonging to her granddaughter, Samantha Marichambo.

According to the allegations, Cecilia had been tasked by her granddaughter to retrieve the phone from Ivor who allegedly refused to surrender it.

An argument ensued, with the dispute reportedly turning violent when Ivor allegedly began assaulting his mother with open hands across her body.

He allegedly went on to grab her by the neck and threatened to kill her.

The situation was brought under control after Magret Marapira the accused’s sister-in-law, intervened and restrained him, allowing Cecilia to escape.