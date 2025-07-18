MPs Demand University Reforms Over Student Suspensions

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Members of Parliament have called for urgent reforms to disciplinary measures at the country’s universities after students were suspended for participating in peaceful protests over welfare issues.

Raising the issue during a question-and-answer session in Parliament, youth representation Takudzwa Ngadziore challenged the government to explain how it balances institutional rules with constitutional freedoms.

He cited suspensions at the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, and Great Zimbabwe University saying students were being unfairly penalised for exercising their right to protest.

“What is Government policy on disciplinary measures such as suspensions, and how are students’ rights to freedom of expression and lawful protest protected?” asked Ngadziore.

Responding, Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Simelisizwe Sibanda defended the institutions, saying disciplinary actions were taken in line with existing university ordinances and the University Act.

“Students are allowed to engage in peaceful acts, but within the rules and regulations of the institution. If there is a specific case of abuse, it can be submitted in writing for further investigation,” he said.

MPs, however, raised concern that university ordinances may be outdated and misaligned with the 2013 Constitution which guarantees fundamental rights such as freedom of assembly and expression.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi stepped in to clarify that the University Act had recently been reviewed and passed by Parliament and all disciplinary frameworks had been cleared through legal processes.

“What the universities are using is a product of this House,” he said.

Despite reassurances, MPs called for clearer independent appeal processes for students and lecturers facing disciplinary action.

The Speaker urged Ngadziore to submit specific cases for scrutiny while reminding Parliament that aligning institutional rules with constitutional standards remains a legal and moral obligation.

Meanwhile, the University of Zimbabwe has reconsidered and reversed suspensions of the 6 students who stood in solidarity with lecturers as they demanded fair and living wages.