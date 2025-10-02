Unpacking the Arrest of Netone CEO and the Broader Implications

The arrest of NetOne Cellular (Pvt) Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Raphael Mushanawani, has become one of the most talked-about stories in Zimbabwe’s corporate and political spheres. With allegations of fraud, inflated contracts, and sabotage circulating, the arrest has sparked a flurry of speculation.

However, a closer look at the facts reveals a more nuanced story, challenging the prevailing narrative of power struggles and internal strife.

At the heart of this controversy is Learnmore Masunda, NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer, whose name has frequently been linked to the arrest. Some reports have gone so far as to suggest that he was the mastermind behind Mushanawani’s downfall, driven by personal ambition to secure the CEO position. Yet, sources within NetOne suggest that this portrayal is oversimplified and may not be entirely accurate.

An insider revealed that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been investigating NetOne’s procurement and financial practices for several months. According to the source, the investigation predates any speculation about internal rivalries. “This isn’t about boardroom politics,” the source said. “ZACC has been examining these matters since the beginning of the year. The company’s failure to fully cooperate has only made the investigation more complicated.”

The focal point of the ZACC’s investigation is a series of financial transactions involving Lunartech Solutions and Diztech (Pvt) Ltd. While these payments have been widely reported, the insider downplayed the notion that Masunda was responsible for orchestrating the CEO’s arrest. “To pin this on Masunda is misleading,” the source asserted. “The investigation is procedural in nature, not about personal vendettas or internal power struggles.”

This stands in stark contrast to the growing narrative of factionalism within NetOne. Rumours of a power struggle over the CEO position have been fueled by the timing of the arrest. However, the insider emphasised that there was no internal coup at play. “What we’re witnessing is a regulatory process that is being misunderstood. The arrest is being misconstrued as a result of internal infighting, which is simply not the case.”

In a broader context, the arrest coincides with NetOne’s 2025 Strategic Plan, which includes ambitious technology upgrades, such as the contentious SAGE system update. While the procurement processes surrounding these upgrades have come under scrutiny, the modernisation efforts are part of a long-term strategy to fortify the company’s technological infrastructure. However, questions about board approvals and financial oversight persist.

As the legal proceedings continue, it is crucial to maintain focus on transparency and due process. While it may be tempting to frame the situation as a corporate battle for power, doing so risks overshadowing the institutional and regulatory challenges that are at the core of the matter. ZACC’s role is to investigate allegations of corruption, not to mediate corporate rivalries.