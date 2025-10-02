New Political Party Launched, Promises ‘A New Future Full of Opportunities’

A new political movement, the National Progressive Democrats (NPD) has been launched pledging to end decades of authoritarian rule and steer the country towards what it describes as a “capable democratic developmental state.”

The party’s president, Togara Fambi a former police officer unveiled the NPD in Harare under the theme “Building a capable democratic developmental state for empowering citizens towards creating and maintaining good living standards.

Fambi said the party emerged from what he called a general consensus by the people of Zimbabwe that the current political system was “corrupt, corrosive and oppressive.”

“The struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe is not a sprint but a relay. Today the NPD picks the stick with determination and energy,” he said.

In his address, Fambi criticised successive governments for failing to deliver economic stability, highlighting widespread poverty, the collapse of social services and repeated currency crises.

Citing figures from the Borgen Project, he noted that “60% of Zimbabweans live below the Poverty Datum Line,” describing the situation as “a pity” and calling for immediate change.

He also accused the government of neglecting civil servants, pensioners and vulnerable groups while “splurging on the elite.”

“The people of Zimbabwe must be free, not only now but right now. There must be a change of leadership, not only now but right now,” Fambi declared.

The NPD leader urged citizens to prepare for the 2028 general elections, which he described as a “defining moment” for the country.

“Elections are not won by caution but by conviction. Defeatism is the language of the oppressor. We refuse to be paralysed by fear.” he said.

The party pledged to fight for a functional economy that benefits ordinary citizens, a clear and stable national currency, improved social services and welfare support, housing rights and affordable shelter and freedom of speech, organisation and political participation without fear.

He called on Zimbabweans across towns, villages and cities to rally behind the new movement, saying, “No dictator can stand the power of an organised people.”

The NPD’s launch adds to an already crowded political landscape ahead of the next election cycle, but Fambi insisted the party is neither a breakaway faction nor aligned to any existing political outfit.

“A win for the National Progressive Democrats is a win for Zimbabwe. We will win not only power to govern ourselves but a new future full of opportunities,” he said.