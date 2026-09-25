US$313m Sandawana Lithium Project: New Homes Rise as Families Relocate

Families affected by the development of Zimbabwe’s US$313 million Sandawana lithium processing plant are beginning to relocate as construction of 104 new homes gathers pace.

Mutapa Energy Resources (MER) General Manager Andrew Mboma said seven demonstration and relocation houses had already been completed, while work on a further 97 homes was at an advanced stage.

Each completed demonstration house comprises three bedrooms, a kitchen and ablution facilities.

“A total of 7 demonstration and relocation homes were built. Construction of an additional 97 homes is at advanced stage. Relocations have started, with two families having already volunteered to be relocated,” Mr Mboma said.

The relocation programme also covers graves affected by the project, with MER working with key stakeholders on their exhumation and reburial.

According to Mr Mboma, 52 known graves and 15 unknown graves were identified, resulting in the establishment of protocols for their exhumation and reburial in consultation with the Registry Department and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Two cemeteries have since been established, while reburials following compensation have begun.

“A total of 52 known graves and 15 unknown graves were identified. Protocols for exhumation and reburials were established in conjunction with key stakeholders including the Registry Department and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe. Two cemeteries have been established. Reburials after compensation have started and a total of 24 graves have been relocated,” he said.

MER has also procured 85 heifers as a token of appreciation under the relocation programme.

Land has been identified for irrigation, with the Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Service (ARDAS) engaged to provide technical guidance on its utilisation.

ARDAS officers assessed the land on September 24 and 25, with their report expected by October 1.

Meanwhile, work on the 52-kilometre York-Sandawana access road via Mangena Shopping Centre is progressing under MER’s management.

Masimba, Fossil and SM Construction have been contracted to work on equal portions of the road in a bid to accelerate construction before the rainy season.

The three contractors are fully mobilised on site and have collectively employed more than 120 people from surrounding communities.

MER said the employment drive was consistent with Sandawana Mines’ policy of promoting community participation, household income generation and skills transfer along the project corridor.

Fossil Contracting is constructing the Yorks to Zverenje Turn-Off section, SM Projects is responsible for the Zverenje Turn-Off to Chebvute stretch, while Masimba Holdings is working on the Chebvute to Sandawana Mines section.

Work is also advancing on community infrastructure associated with the project.

A new primary school is currently at tender stage, with completion targeted before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, designs for a new medical centre and police station are being developed, with consultations held with the Department of Public Works to speed up the process.

“A new medical centre and a new police station will be constructed and are at design stage. Consultations have been made with the Department of Public Works to accelerate the designs, and their Engineers, Architects and Quantity Surveyors are expected to be on site for a week starting 28th September 2026,” Mboma said.