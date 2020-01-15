Machete Gangs Have Claimed 200 Lives

MUTARE– A labour union has called for stern measures against machete gangs amid reports that the menacing thugs have killed two hundred people nationwide.

By Donald Nyarota

In a statement, Zimbabwe Allied Diamond Workers Union (ZIDAWU) added to the growing calls for government to crush the terror gangs sweeping through the resource rich areas across the country.

ZIDAWU president, Cosmus Sunguro said the machete gangs are criminal elements disguised as miners.

He urged the Zimbabwe National Army to descend on the criminals before the situation degenerates into anarchy.

“With Zimbabwe’s reputation as a country with best security forces in Africa surely something stern has to be done before this degenerate into anarchy.

“As ZIDAWU we can safely conclude that those involved in these atrocities are nowhere near gold miners but they are thugs and murderers. Forget about their origins as from Shurugwi as this may mislead us.

“These are lazy criminals clothed in miners’ skin yet they want to cause mayhem. With abundance of gold in Zimbabwe, there is no reason to be slashing fellow miners to death,” said Sunguro.

Women, children and security officials have also been targeted by the ruthless gangs, exposing all and sundry to the menace of merciless gangs, which ZIDAWU says has claimed over 200 lives since November 2019.

The labour union said political will from top leadership can help end the scourge which is now threatening the realization of the US$20 billion mining industry.

“As ZIDAWU we are worried about ever rising figures of victims as they have risen to more than 200 people since November 2019. May their departed souls rest in peace. These figures include soldiers and policemen who have fallen victims to the assaults.

“These gangs have also been seen in Chiadzwa diamond fields with infamous gang leader known as Dhuga being the most notorious one. What is more worrying is the age group of these terror gangs who at times is preying on women and children as well.

“There must be political will from top leadership and not just pay lip service…as ZIDAWU we demand immediate action against MaShurugwi,” read part of the statement.

“As ZIDAWU we are also worried about the imminent and unforeseeable implications of these heinous acts. Miners and related people needs protection for us to realize the intended US $20 billion economy by 2030. The environment in the extractive mining industry has to be conducive for business otherwise it will remain a pipe dream.”