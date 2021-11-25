USAID, CARE Launch US$1,5 million COVID-19 Recovery Program

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided around US$1,5 million to CARE International in Zimbabwe to support early recovery for 47,000 people suffering from the effects of COVID-19 in urban areas of Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

This financial assistance from USAID allows CARE Zimbabwe to support urgently needed health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene as well as to provide monthly cash assistance to enable vulnerable people to meet basic daily food needs for the next three months, while recovering their livelihoods.

CARE Zimbabwe’s work aims to address the immediate humanitarian needs caused by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic in Zaka, Chivi, Mutare, and Buhera districts.

CARE Zimbabwe Country Director, Patrick Sikana said the funding will help meet the needs of urban populations in the country.

“We are pleased to have received this funding, which will help to meet the increasing needs of the urban population in Zimbabwe. A large number of people have been failing to meet their basic needs and recover their livelihoods due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CARE Zimbabwe is already working day-to-day to strengthen healthcare systems and improve food security. Through hygiene promotion, improved awareness of the pandemic, and cash assistance, economic activities can be safely resumed to kick-start the road to recovery for vulnerable people,” said Sikana

As communities in the country continue to experience the pandemic’s far-reaching impacts, CARE Zimbabwe is working with the government to provide life-saving assistance including COVID-19 vaccination support and strengthening hygiene measures to safeguard health and drive recovery in both rural and urban areas.

CARE Zimbabwe’s investment in adaptation and strengthening of community resilience is also helping to protect livelihood gains and combat climate change.