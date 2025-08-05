VP Mohadi Applauds NetOne for Driving Digital Connectivity Across the Nation

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has commended leading mobile network operator NetOne for its continued efforts in expanding digital connectivity to the most remote parts of Zimbabwe, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 agenda for a digitally empowered economy.

Speaking at Shanagiso Secondary School during the commissioning of a state-of-the-art ICT laboratory, the Vice President praised NetOne’s ongoing collaboration with government ministries to bridge the digital divide and create opportunities for youth through access to information and communication technology.

“This is more than just a laboratory—it is a gateway to knowledge, to innovation, and to the future,” the Vice President said.

“NetOne has shown commitment to national development by ensuring that even schools in rural communities like Shanagiso are not left behind in the digital revolution.”

The ICT laboratory, fully equipped with high-speed internet and modern learning tools, was established as part of NetOne’s Digital Schools Connect initiative, which aims to equip rural schools with technological infrastructure to enhance e-learning.

The initiative supports the government’s drive toward a knowledge-based economy under Vision 2030.

Also in attendance was the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera , who handed over 40 laptops to the school as part of the empowerment project.

In her remarks, Minister Mavetera applauded NetOne for its strong public-private partnership with government, saying such collaborations are critical to achieving inclusive national development.

“This is a practical example of Vision 2030 in motion, where government and the private sector come together to deliver real impact,” said Minister Mavetera.

“Digital skills are no longer a luxury; they are a necessity for every Zimbabwean child. I commend NetOne for understanding this and acting boldly.”

NetOne CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani expressed gratitude for the recognition, reaffirming the company’s pledge to ensure that digital connectivity becomes a universal right, not a privilege.

He emphasized NetOne’s long-term goal of providing network coverage and digital literacy tools to every school in Zimbabwe by 2030.

Community leaders, parents, and students in Shanagiso also expressed heartfelt appreciation, noting that the new facility will not only enhance academic learning but also open new horizons for rural youth in terms of access to global opportunities.

The event marks yet another milestone in Zimbabwe’s push to become a digitally inclusive society, where every citizen, regardless of geography, has access to the tools and skills necessary to thrive in a modern economy.