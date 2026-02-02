Mnangagwa Joins World Leaders in Dubai for Global Governance Summit

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Dubai to take part in the World Governments Summit, a high-level international gathering focused on the future of governance and global cooperation.

The three-day summit, held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, brings together heads of state and government, senior policymakers, business leaders and innovators from around the world to discuss how governments can respond to emerging global challenges.

Organisers say the event is expected to attract more than 150 government delegations and over 6,000 participants.

Key discussions will centre on areas including artificial intelligence, education, sustainability, mobility and economic resilience.

The programme also includes the inaugural World Laureates Summit which brings together leading scientists and Nobel laureates to contribute to global policy debates.

President Mnangagwa was received on arrival by senior officials of the United Arab Emirates alongside Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira and the country’s ambassador to the UAE, Isaac Moyo.

During his visit, the president is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Officials say the talks will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, expanding economic cooperation and promoting Zimbabwe as an investment destination.

The presidency says Mnangagwa’s participation reflects Zimbabwe’s broader push to engage with the international community, attract foreign investment and adopt innovative approaches to governance in support of inclusive economic growth.

The World Governments Summit has become a key platform for global leaders to exchange ideas on policy and development in an increasingly interconnected world.