Wasteful Triangle Held By WhaWha

News
By Munashe Chokodza
Russel Madamombe Triangle FC scorer celebrating his goal.

Wasteful Triangle FC were held to a one all draw by premier league returnees WhaWha in the Chibuku Super Cup match played at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

After conceding nine goals in the opening two games it seemed WhaWha were in for another rude awakening encounter against the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup winners. They held their nerves to steal a point from the Chiredzi based side.

Whawha captain Edmore Muzanenamo leading from the defense.                            

Former Monomutapa attacking midfielder Russell Madamombe thrust Triangle into the lead with a well taken free kick from the edge of the box after fourteen minutes but the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service side responded with a well crafted goal from Xolani Ncube.

Triangle attacking midfielder Donald Mudadi

Triangle should have buried the match in the first half with Collins Duwa, Delic Murimba the major culprits missing clear cut chances. WhaWha were so lucky to escape the sporadic moments.

After 90 minutes of play, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro expressed dissatisfaction at his team’s performance.

Russel Madamombe goal scorer

“The players gave a good fight but what is worrisome the manner in which we are losing our leads and as a coach, I own up to it and I need to work on our finishing as well as our defense”  said Taurai Mangwiro

Triangle
Takabva Mawaya, Jameson Mukombwe, Misheck Ngwenya, Lincoln Mangayira, Arnold Chiveya, Donald Mudadi, Gerald Bero, Russel Madamombe, Collin Dhuwa, Delic Murimba, Timothy January

Whawha
Terrence Chiku, Ronwell Matutu, Leonard Jani, Evidence Mawanda, Edmore Muzanenamo, King Nasama, Xolani Ncube, Tinashe Giya,Nyasha Gurende, Raymond Horonga, Admiral Matope,

 

Munashe Chokodza 434 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

