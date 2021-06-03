Wasteful Triangle Held By WhaWha

Wasteful Triangle FC were held to a one all draw by premier league returnees WhaWha in the Chibuku Super Cup match played at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

After conceding nine goals in the opening two games it seemed WhaWha were in for another rude awakening encounter against the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup winners. They held their nerves to steal a point from the Chiredzi based side.

Former Monomutapa attacking midfielder Russell Madamombe thrust Triangle into the lead with a well taken free kick from the edge of the box after fourteen minutes but the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service side responded with a well crafted goal from Xolani Ncube.

Triangle should have buried the match in the first half with Collins Duwa, Delic Murimba the major culprits missing clear cut chances. WhaWha were so lucky to escape the sporadic moments.

After 90 minutes of play, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro expressed dissatisfaction at his team’s performance.

“The players gave a good fight but what is worrisome the manner in which we are losing our leads and as a coach, I own up to it and I need to work on our finishing as well as our defense” said Taurai Mangwiro