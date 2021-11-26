Dynamos Fined US$2 000 For Crowd Trouble

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has fined Harare football giants, Dynamos FC for crowd trouble during their Chibuku Super Cup semifinal match against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Dynamos technical officials and security marshals threatened to manhandle match referee Brighton Chimene who had ruled out Dynamos goal by second half substitute Ali Maliselo substitute for handball.

Warriors’ goalkeeper Petros Mhari had saved Maliselo’s initial close range effort.

In a statement, PSL Communications and Media Liaison officer Kudzai Bare said the club had been fined US$2 000 for failing to control their fans.

“The Premier Soccer League has fined Dynamos FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred at the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final match played against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 21 November 2021.

“According to Order 1.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Disciplinary Offences and Fines, Dynamos FC have been charged a sum of two thousand dollars (US$2000) for failing to exercise control over their fans. The PSL urges clubs to raise awareness and educate their fans and officials on football rules and regulations to ensure the safety of spectators, match officials and players at football matches,” said Bare

Dynamos lost the match through a solitary strike by former Caps United and Chicken Inn midfielder, Innocent Mucheneka who struck a beautiful free kick in the first half of extra time.

FC Platinum will lock horns with fellow platinum miners Ngezi Platinum at Mandava Stadium on the 4th of December 2021.

Ngezi Platinum beat army side Cranborne Bullets 1-0 courtesy of a strike by the tournament’s leading goal scorer Bruno Mtigo.