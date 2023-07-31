Churches Partner CSOs In Advocating For Peace Ahead of Elections

With the country gearing up for the 2023 harmonized elections on August 23, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) is championing the message of peace and harmony. A momentous day of prayer recently took place in Kadoma, bringing together various Christian denominations in a unified call for peace.

The ZCC, along with Christians from diverse backgrounds, gathered at the Reformed Church for a Provincial prayer meeting.

Reverend Wilfred Dimingu, the Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, underscored the pivotal role of churches as bearers of hope, peace, and truth. “We must preach the gospel of peace, unity, and cohesion, as it fosters stability and progress in our nation,” asserted the Secretary-General.

The churches present echoed the call for unity and collectively committed the country to the Peace Maker, seeking divine guidance for a peaceful electoral process.

“We have come together in prayer to beseech peace for our nation, speaking in one voice as we entrust our country to the Lord,” stated Rev Dimingu.

One of the noteworthy initiatives launched by the ZCC in the pursuit of peace is the #iprayivote campaign. Through this movement, the ZCC encourages individuals to combine their prayers for free and fair elections, peace, and prosperity with tangible action by exercising their voting rights. The campaign has gained traction nationwide, with the Zimbabwe Council of Churches at the forefront of ecumenical services promoting this cause.

Reflecting on the day of prayer, Molline Zhuwawu from the Independent African Church Kadoma expressed hope in divine intervention. She fervently prayed for a peaceful electoral process, devoid of any violence or bloodshed.

“We are gratified to gather here and pray for our nation, confident that God listens to our prayers, and we beseech Him to avert any bloodshed during this critical electoral period,” shared Zhuwawu.

The call for peace resonated strongly with various Christian denominations, each pledging their unwavering support to the prayer initiative. Rev Beaven Malizane of the Anglican Church (Good Shepherd) emphasized the universal need for peace and urged churches to sow the seeds of peace in all facets of life.

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches continues its nationwide prayer campaign, preaching the gospel of peace to ensure the nation’s prosperity both during and after the elections.

Rev Emmanuel Tsanangura of RCZ Chinhoyi emphasized the alignment of peace with God’s nature, referring to biblical instances where God sought dialogue even when wronged. As the Zimbabwean populace prays, they invoke divine intervention, seeking harmony and tranquillity as they enter the impending elections.

The prayer comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), a coalition of civil society organizations that promotes democratic elections in Zimbabwe also launched the Vote In Peace Campaign which aims to raise awareness among voters about the significance of peaceful elections and the constitutional rights of citizens to engage in the electoral process freely and peacefully.

By fostering a culture of peace and tolerance, ZESN and its partners which include the ZCC, hope to contribute to a more peaceful and democratic Zimbabwe.

The campaign also involves conducting peace roadshows, dialogues, and training in various provinces, districts, and wards across the country. The campaign targets various stakeholders, such as political parties, traditional leaders, youth, women, people with disabilities, media, security forces, and election management bodies.

The campaign encourages them to uphold the principles of non-violence, respect for human rights, and adherence to the code of conduct for political parties and candidates.

The ZESN has been working closely with the ZCC to foster peaceful elections in the country.

