Dynamos, Highlanders Set for Explosive Chibuku Super Cup Semi-Final Showdown

Football giants Dynamos and Highlanders will renew their fierce rivalry this Sunday when they clash in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final at Rufaro Stadium in what promises to be one of the most electrifying encounters of the season.

The high-stakes fixture comes barely a week after the two sides battled to a tense 1–1 draw in a Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium, a result that left fans craving a decisive outcome.

This time, however, there will be no room for stalemates, one of the country’s popular clubs must bow out as the other advances to the final.

Dynamos, who have shown flashes of resurgence under coach Kelvin Kaindu will look to bank on ‘home advantage’ and the passionate support of the Harare faithful.

However, the Harare giants will be missing the services of in-form midfielder Denver Mukamba through suspension.

On the other hand, Highlanders will be seeking to stamp their authority as a force to reckon with and will be eager to silence Rufaro Stadium.

With pride, history, and a spot in the final at stake, Sunday’s match is more than just a cup tie — it’s a battle for supremacy between two footballing powerhouses whose rivalry continues to define Zimbabwean football.

Meanwhile, league debutants Mwos FC will face former cup champions Triangle United in the other semi-final at Ngoni Stadium this Saturday.

The Norton-based outfit has had an impressive run in the cup, defeating CAPS United 2-0 in the Round of 16 and edging Bikita Minerals 3-1 in the quarter-finals to secure their first-ever semi-final appearance.

The Premier Soccer League has, however, announced that advance tickets are on sale with the cheapest ticket going for $3, which is the Rest of Ground.