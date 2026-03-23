Water Inequality Warning as Lawyers Urge Gvt to Act

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has called on authorities to urgently address barriers to water access warning that inequalities continue to leave many without safe and reliable supplies.

In a statement marking World Water Day, the organisation urged both local and central government to prioritise equitable distribution of water.

“…implores local and central government to eliminate inequalities and barriers inhibiting access to water,” the statement read.

ZLHR said the annual event, led by the United Nations highlights the importance of water and the challenges faced by billions globally.

“World Water Day is an annual United Nations (UN) observance focusing on highlighting the importance of water and to raise awareness of the more than 2 billion people living without access to safe water,” the statement said.

The group also paid tribute to women for their role in tackling water challenges, linking their efforts to Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure universal access to safe water and sanitation by 2030.

“ZLHR pays tribute to all trailblazing women, who are playing critical roles in tackling the global water crisis… supporting the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6,” the statement read.

However, it warned that women and girls remain disproportionately affected by water shortages, particularly in Zimbabwe.

“Regrettably… women and girls remain left behind with only some few years left before the 2030 deadline,” ZLHR said.

This year’s theme, “Water and Gender”, underscores how access to water is closely tied to equality.

“This fitting theme… shows that global water crisis affects everyone, but not equally,” the organisation added.

In Zimbabwe, where access to clean water remains limited in many areas, ZLHR said women and girls carry the heaviest burden.

“Girls and women bear a heavier burden… as they are mainly tasked with collecting and managing water… yet they are often left out in decision-making processes,” the statement said.

Despite constitutional guarantees including Section 77 of the 2013 Constitution which recognises the right to safe and clean water, many citizens still struggle to access basic services.

“Several people in Zimbabwe continue to grapple with lack of access to water,” ZLHR noted.

The organisation urged authorities to act swiftly, placing citizens’ needs ahead of economic interests.

“There is an urgent need to place people before profits and ensure that people are not left without access to clean, safe and potable water,” it said.