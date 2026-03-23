Ramaphosa Hails Liberation Heroes as SADC Marks Historic Freedom Day



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to liberation fighters across the region as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) marked Southern Africa Liberation Day.

In a message, Ramaphosa who currently chairs SADC described the day as “one of the most significant milestones in our shared journey toward freedom and independence as a regional community.”

“We honour, with deep respect and gratitude, the brave men and women who stood at the forefront of the struggle to liberate the Southern African region.

“Many freedom fighters and ordinary citizens made immense sacrifices in the fight against colonial rule and apartheid, laying the foundation for the peace, dignity and sovereignty we uphold today.” he said.



The South African leader also recalled the historic Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, describing it as a decisive moment in the region’s fight for freedom.

Cuban forces fought alongside regional liberation movements against the apartheid-era South African Defence Force during the battle.

Ramaphosa said the confrontation helped pave the way for the independence of Namibia in 1990 and eventually led to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994.

“We also recall, with profound appreciation, the solidarity and support of our international partners – most notably the people and government of Cuba – who deployed their military forces to stand alongside regional liberation movements,” he said.

The SADC chairperson also highlighted efforts to preserve the region’s liberation history.

He referred to the 38th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit held in 2018 in Windhoek, where leaders agreed to introduce liberation history into school curricula across member states.

“We continue to draw inspiration from the vision and determination of the founders of SADC. This day is not an empty ritual, but an opportunity to reflect on where we stand today in relation to the struggles that secured our right to determine our own systems of governance.” he said.



Looking ahead, Ramaphosa urged countries in the region to remain united in the face of global uncertainty and to protect their hard-won independence.

“As we navigate the realities of an increasingly unpredictable global environment, I urge all of us to remain vigilant in the face of emerging challenges that may threaten our independence and the stability of our region,” he said.

He also expressed solidarity with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic saying liberation would remain incomplete while some Africans were still denied the right to self-determination.

Ramaphosa ended his message by wishing the “SADC family a blessed, peaceful and commemorative Liberation Day,” calling for continued unity, peace and cooperation across Southern Africa.