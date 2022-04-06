‘We Are Transparent’-ZEC Alleges As ZanuPF Declares To Stay In Power

He said those who allege vote-rigging should raise the concerns on paper.

“The Commission will be delighted to respond. Raise concerns that are supported by legal provisions. Separate fiction from reality.

Asked to respond to vote-buying allegations, Mangwana said the commission has called for the investigations of such ‘malpractices’

“We have made the record straight, those are electoral malpractice that should be reported, investigated and the court gives judgement. ZEC cannot make formal complaints on vote-buying as it is not a beneficiary. If you allege please prove it using the provisions of the law,” he said.