‘We Are Transparent’-ZEC Alleges As ZanuPF Declares To Stay In Power

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission spokesperson, Jasper Mangwana Wednesday said the commission is one of the most transparent election governing commissions in the world.
Mangwana was responding to ongoing allegations against the commission over the manner in which it runs the elections and allegations of rigging in favour of Zanu-PF.
The ZEC spokesperson said that the commission is harshly treated despite being transparent. He made comparisons with neighbours Botswana who use metal boxes for their elections.
“Election Facts – Botswana uses metal boxes for their elections. But credibility issues are not raised. I imagine if Zimbabwe used these metals and not the translucent boxes what narrations would we have. Zimbabwe has one of the most transparent electoral systems in the world,” Mangwana declared.
He said those who allege vote-rigging should raise the concerns on paper.
“The Commission will be delighted to respond. Raise concerns that are supported by legal provisions. Separate fiction from reality.
Asked to respond to vote-buying allegations, Mangwana said the commission has called for the investigations of such ‘malpractices’
“We have made the record straight, those are electoral malpractice that should be reported, investigated and the court gives judgement. ZEC cannot make formal complaints on vote-buying as it is not a beneficiary. If you allege please prove it using the provisions of the law,” he said.
Mangwana’s comments come days after Zanu-PF’s Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu declared that the ruling party will rule for a long time and is planning on clinging to power.
“We are going to be in power for a very long time. We are not going to surrender power. We will always be the governing party,” Mpofu said.
ZanuPF has, for a long time, been accused of manipulating ZEC to stay in power. Zimbabwe’s elections have also been tainted with vote-rigging claims, with opposition members calling for electoral reforms, which ZEC has been coy to implement.
No comments