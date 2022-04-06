Security Firm Urges Holidaymakers To Be Security Conscious

With the Easter holidays only just over a week away, Safeguard Security is urging holidaymakers to ensure their homes are secure while they are away.

Alarm systems should be tested and armed before the family leaves the home. Electric fences should be clear of any vegetation or debris that might cause a false alarm. Temporary security guards or security systems should be booked now, Safeguard chief executive Andrew Mallon said.

“We have seen a rise in robberies and housebreaking. Burglars often take advantage of holiday periods to target homes where families have gone away on holiday,” he said.

“Try not to let outsiders see that you are going away. Leave your keys with a trusted relative or neighbour. Make sure your alarm has been tested and is switched on,” he added.

He stressed the importance of being security conscious at all times. Valuables should not be left near windows or where they can be seen. Ladies should ensure their handbags are with them all the time and not placed where they can easily be grabbed. The same applied to cellphones. Nobody should place a wallet in a back pocket or any other place where it could easily be taken.

Mr Mallon encouraged Safeguard rapid response customers to download and make use of the free Safeguard app, which enables them to send a panic signal to Safeguard from their mobile phone wherever they are within Zimbabwe as long as there is a network connection.

With armed robberies and car hijackings taking place on highways, being able to send a panic security signal to Safeguard Response is an invaluable tool to have. GPS tracking enables Safeguard to pinpoint your location.

The same app can be used to seek roadside assistance and to seek assistance at home in a medical emergency or in case of fire.

There are also systems that enable a homeowner to have control of the home alarm system from anywhere where there is an internet connection.

“When travelling it is important to be aware that vehicle theft and hijackings are on the rise. Do not stop to give people lifts. Park in secure areas and do not leave valuables in your vehicle,” Mr Mallon said.