Sikhala Seethes in Anger After Quashing of Conviction and Sentence

In a dramatic turn of events, the High Court has quashed former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s sentence and conviction on charges of communicating falsehoods on social media as well as inciting violence in the wake of slain Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Sikhala, a prominent opposition figure and vocal critic of the government, did not hold back his feelings after the High Court ruling.

“Basically, I feel abused. I have been in prison for almost two years. And I’ve been persistently telling the world and the people of Zimbabwe that I did not commit any crime,” he said, addressing the press shortly after the ruling

The High Court reiterated that there is no crime called “Publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State.”

“Even during the period of the trial of this case, you would realize that the state would not find anything for them to put on me. These convictions, like what I always described them, they were fake convictions that had no standing at law,” Sikhala asserted.

Human rights organizations and political analysts have long criticized what they perceive as politically motivated prosecutions aimed at silencing dissent.

“It was purely political abuse by my enemies in the criminal regime in Harare. So specifically, that is what it was. It was the regime that wanted to make sure that they persecute me for not any offense I committed in this country,” Sikhala declared

The former legislator now plans to seek legal redress for his detention, a move he hopes will bring some measure of accountability for his ordeal.

“I will sit down with my lawyers as we have been advised for me to give them proper instructions over the suffering that I did for nearly two years,” Sikhala said

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

