Woman Arrested Over Fake Tongaat Sugar Packaging Operation

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Harare woman accused of repackaging sugar into counterfeit Tongaat Hulett-branded bags and selling it as genuine produce.

Spiwe Mutandwa was arrested on Saturday evening following a raid at a house in Southlea Park, Harare where investigators allegedly uncovered an illegal sugar repackaging operation.

ZACC said officers found a truck carrying more than 3 600kg of sugar packed in 2kg bags bearing fake Tongaat Hulett labels.

A weighing scale and other packaging equipment were also recovered at the premises.

The truck, sugar consignment and packaging equipment were seized and will be presented as exhibits in the case.

Mutandwa faces charges of fraud and contravening Section 84(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act [Chapter 26:04] which prohibits the forgery of registered trademarks.

She is expected to appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

ZACC has warned criminal networks against repackaging consumable products using counterfeit brands and passing them off as genuine.

The commission also urged consumers to buy food products from registered retailers and to inspect packaging carefully for signs of tampering, spelling mistakes and improperly sealed bags.

The case highlights growing concerns over counterfeit and potentially unsafe food products being introduced into the market under trusted brand names.