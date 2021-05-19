Worry Over Indian Strain As 11 Positive Cases Are Linked To Deceased Returnee

The government has revealed that investigations are underway to find out if the Indian strain was imported into the country after recent returnees from the eastern giant tested COVID-19 positive.

Addressing the Post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said genomic tests are being carried out to find out if the Indian strain was imported into the country.

“The nation is advised that Genomic sequencing tests are being done to determine if there was an import of the Indian strain. All positive persons are quarantined at home, are stable and are being closely monitored,” she said.

Mutsvangwa also cleared air on the Kwekwe businessman who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival from India before he died upon arrival at a local hospital.

“The businessman, Robson Kadenhe (76) and his wife, Mary of 22 Old Gokwe Road, Chicago Plots, Kwekwe returned from India on 29 April and both tested positive for COVID-19 on 9 May,”

Mutsvangwa advised that contact tracing had detected positive cases in the family of the deceased.

She added that a student who arrived from India on April 29 2021 tested negative after a PCR test was conducted and tested negative again when another test was conducted on the student after the death of Mr Kadenhe.

“To date, 11 COVID-19 cases are linked to the case of the person that died in Kwekwe (Mr Kadenhe).

Meanwhile, the government yesterday surpassed the 600 000 people who have been vaccinated their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.