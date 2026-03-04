Young Women’s Group Backs Constitutional Amendment

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Young Women for Economic Development (Young Women 4ED) have declared its support for the proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill arguing that the changes would provide policy continuity and help steer Zimbabwe towards its long-term development goals.

The Bill, gazetted in February 2026, proposes extending presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years.

The proposal has generated strong backing from ruling party structures, while drawing sharp criticism from sections of civil society and women’s rights groups.

Addressing a gathering to mark Women’s Month, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the proposed amendments were vital to safeguarding the country’s development trajectory towards Vision 2030.

“This amendment is about continuity. It ensures that the development trajectory set by the President, the roads, the dams, the new parliament, the empowerment of the youth, the empowerment of young women is not disrupted but consolidated,” Mavetera stated.

She added: “We want to see vision through and the President needs adequate time to finish the job he has started so brilliantly.”

By harmonising terms of office and potentially reducing the frequency of elections, she argued, the country would be creating space for uninterrupted development.

She posited that the nation would be “buying ourselves a development without the distraction of elections,” allowing the executive to focus entirely on the economy and job creation.

Supporters of the Bill say it would strengthen policy stability and ensure that major infrastructure and empowerment programmes are completed without disruption.

However, critics have raised concerns about the implications of extending terms of office, saying the move could weaken democratic accountability.

Debate around the proposed amendment is expected to intensify in the coming months as Parliament considers the Bill.