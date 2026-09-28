Youth Discover Power of Community at Domboshava Garden

A community garden in Domboshava became a practical classroom for young people from four countries on Saturday, as they explored how food production, inclusion and collective action can contribute to sustainable communities.

The visit was part of the Co-Creating Green Safe Spaces (CGSS) Youth Exchange bringing together 28 young people from Zimbabwe, Malawi, Denmark and Spain.

Community volunteers explained how the garden is managed and how members work together towards shared goals.

The visitors asked questions and exchanged ideas with the gardeners, gaining an insight into the work required to maintain the space and keep it productive.

“Something small can have a big impact,” one participant said. “This garden brings people from different communities together. It shows what we can achieve when everyone takes part.”

Participants highlighted the involvement of young people, the participation of both women and men, and the way different generations worked together.

For many of the visitors, the experience offered a practical example of Mushandirapamwe, a Zimbabwean concept centred on collective effort and working together for a common purpose.

The discussions also focused on how food production can support livelihoods.

Participants bought pickled beetroot made from produce grown in the garden, allowing them to see how processing agricultural products can create goods for the market.

They also asked about marketing, demand and the potential income such products could generate for the community.

“We sometimes take green safe spaces for granted,” another participant said. “Today I saw that sustainability is also about people, relationships and livelihoods. A garden can help a much bigger community than the people working in it.”

The visit prompted further discussions about the role of community gardens within broader green safe spaces.

Participants said they wanted to explore how such spaces could contribute to climate action, youth leadership and community development as they developed ideas for their own communities.

Later, the group visited Domboshava Curves where they had an opportunity to experience the local environment and culture outside the formal learning sessions.

The exchange is being hosted by the Rural Enterprise Trust of Zimbabwe (RETZ) and runs from 24 to 30 September.

It is being implemented under an Erasmus+ Capacity Building partnership with SURCOD of Malawi, Søholm 4H of Denmark and Las Niñas del Tul of Spain.

The programme is co-funded by the European Union and the Danish Youth Council.