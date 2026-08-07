Former School Clerk Jailed After Stealing Thousands from Primary School

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A former clerk at Dopota Primary School in Dete has been sentenced to an effective 10 months in prison after she was convicted of stealing more than US$2 000 from the school.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Hezel Nyoni was sentenced by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of stealing from her employer.

According to prosecutors, the theft came to light on 5 June 2026 when the school’s deputy head, Sheba Nkomo, went to retrieve money from the school safe for banking.

“The offender informed her that she had already collected the US$1,100 after taking the safe keys from Ms Nkomo’s office without her knowledge,” the NPAZ said in a statement.

The matter was immediately reported to the school administrator, prompting an audit of the school’s financial records.

The audit, conducted on 8 June 2026 allegedly uncovered further financial irregularities.

“An audit of the school’s finances was conducted on the 8th of June 2026 which revealed that the offender had defrauded the school of US$955 by withholding receipts in addition to the US$1 100 she had stolen from the safe,” the NPAZ said.

The case was subsequently reported to the police, leading to Nyoni’s arrest.

Prosecutors said Nyoni later repaid US$600 leaving an outstanding balance of US$1 455.

The Hwange Magistrates’ Court sentenced her to 26 months’ imprisonment. However, eight months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar offence during that period.

A further eight months were suspended on condition that she repays the outstanding US$1 455 to the school.

She will therefore serve an effective 10-month prison term.