Govt Approves Major Incentives on Land Purchases

By Shalom Shawurwa

The government has approved a wide-ranging land purchase incentives framework offering steep discounts to war veterans, ex-detainees, restrictees, non-combatant cadres and civil servants in a move authorities say is aimed at strengthening land tenure security and boosting agricultural productivity.

In a statement issued by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, chaired by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the scheme was endorsed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa following what has been described as extensive consultations with stakeholders in the land sector.

Tagwirei said the framework was designed to recognise sacrifice while expanding access to productive assets.

“This framework follows extensive consultations with representatives of War Veterans and the Ministries responsible for land administration, and recognises the foundational role of secure land tenure in achieving food security, poverty reduction, and sustainable rural development,” he said.

Under the policy, war veterans will receive heavily subsidised land prices depending on agro-ecological region, with rates ranging from US$10 per hectare in Region 1 down to US$1.17 per hectare in Region 5 alongside an additional 85% discount after the concessionary pricing is applied.

Ex-detainees, restrictees and non-combatant cadres will qualify for a 30% discount while collaborators will receive a 15% reduction on land purchases.

Civil servants both serving and retired are also included in the scheme with tiered discounts based on years of service ranging from 5% for those with more than five years’ service to 30% for those with over 40 years.

Officials said the measures are intended to acknowledge long service in the public sector particularly in light of what they described as the impact of hyperinflation since 2000 on savings and purchasing power.

The committee said beneficiaries must verify eligibility through relevant government departments and comply with application procedures.

It also indicated that those who have already made payments will be reimbursed under the new framework.

Implementation details are expected to be rolled out through the Ministry of Lands and Rural Development in the coming weeks as authorities move to formalise what they describe as a more equitable and productive land ownership system.